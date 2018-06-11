South Carolina candidate spends election eve passing out gun locks

On the eve of primary elections in South Carolina one candidate traveled across the state to pass out gun locks. Jack Logan, a Greenville resident, is running for the District 25 seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives.More >>
Charlotte City Council voted 9-2 Monday night for a budget that raises police pay but also has the city's first property tax increase since 2013. The tax increase raises the city tax rate by one penny, to 48.84 cents for every $100 of taxable property.More >>
Burke County deputies intensified their search Monday for a man they want to talk with after three people were found shot to death at a home south of Morganton on Friday.More >>
A chance is the key things she's offering a group of people that feels forgotten.More >>
From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: 2018 graduates in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools were offered over $32 million in scholarships.More >>
