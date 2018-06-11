$32 million in scholarships for Rowan-Salisbury students

From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: 2018 graduates in the Rowan-Salisbury Schools were offered over $32 million in scholarships.

Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody stated that. “I am proud of our students and the support they have received from their parents, teachers, staff and especially our partnership in organizations like Crosby Scholars and with our local colleges. This amount speaks volumes to illustrating the community support that encourages our students to achieve the extraordinary.”

Scholarships for Rowan-Salisbury students has experienced a consistent and significant increase in the amount of scholarships offered to graduating seniors over the last several years. In 2013 almost $8 million in scholarships were offered to students compared to over $32 million offered during this school year.

“I am so excited for our students,” says Dr. Eisa Cox, Executive Director for Secondary Education for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “This is an amazing total! We have seen a steady increase in scholarships since our district invested in laptops for our students – providing families with more opportunities to make scholarship and grant applications.”

Students from across Rowan-Salisbury will be heading to colleges and universities both in state and out of state. “I am looking forward to seeing the successes of our students as they continue into this next journey in life,” says Dr. Moody. “I wish them all the very best.”

