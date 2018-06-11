VIDEO: Soldier returns home to grateful German Shepherd - | WBTV Charlotte

VIDEO: Soldier returns home to grateful German Shepherd

By Kristen Hampton, Reporter
Provided by Matthew Morgan
SHELBY, NC (WBTV) -

US Army specialist Matthew Morgan just returned home after an 11 month tour in Iraq. 

Morgan, 24, adopted Raina when he was just 17 years old. Her previous family didn't want her anymore. 

In video taken by Morgan's parents, an excited Raina is seen showering her long lost dad with playful kisses and even rolling over for belly rubs. 

Morgan is also a sheriff's deputy with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. 

