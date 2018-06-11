Red Cross Locations and Times to Donate in the Carolinas

The following is a press release from the American Red Cross:

CHARLOTTE, N.C., (June 11, 2018) — As part of an international movement, the American Red Cross is launching the Missing Types campaign today to recruit new blood donors – and those who have not given recently – to ensure lifesaving blood is available for patients.

During the Missing Types campaign, the letters A, B and O – the main blood groups – will disappear from brands, social media pages, signs and websites to illustrate the critical role every blood donor plays. When the letters A, B and O vanish from everyday life, the gaps are striking. And when A, B and O blood types are missing from hospital shelves, patient care could be impacted.

“Unfortunately, blood shortages still happen and the number of new Red Cross blood donors is shrinking each year,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “That’s why the Red Cross is asking those who have never donated blood and those who haven’t given in a while to make a lifesaving donation. You are the missing type patients need.”

Don’t wait until the letters A, B and O go missing from hospital shelves. Join the #MissingType movement today – make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/MissingTypes, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Survey reveals public misconceptions about blood needs and donation

A recent survey, conducted on behalf of the Red Cross, revealed a troubling disconnect between the public’s perception of blood donations and the realities of patient transfusion needs.

Three-quarters (74 percent) of the public underestimate how frequently blood transfusions occur.* Most people perceive blood is needed in the U.S. every 15 minutes or even every hour or two hours when in fact, every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood.

Nearly half of the public (45 percent) know someone who has been helped by a blood transfusion.* Yet only three percent of the U.S. population donates each year.

More than one-third (35 percent) of the public has never considered that blood may not be available when they or a loved one need it.* Blood shortages are not uncommon in the United States and can only be prevented when more people roll up a sleeve to give.

More than half (53 percent) of the public believe they need to know their blood type to donate.* Good news – Potential blood donors do not need to know their blood type before giving blood. After individuals give blood, the Red Cross provides each donor their blood type. By joining the #MissingType movement, donors can find out their blood type this summer.

New donors needed

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But for the past four years, new Red Cross donors have declined by about 80,000 each year. This is not just a Red Cross trend, but a challenge blood collection organizations face across the country and around the world.

Donating blood is a simple process and only takes about an hour from start to finish.

Registration: Sign in, show ID and read required information.

Sign in, show ID and read required information. Health check: Answer questions and receive a mini-physical.

Answer questions and receive a mini-physical. Donation: Giving a pint of blood only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

Giving a pint of blood only takes about eight to 10 minutes. Refreshments: Donors enjoy snacks and relax before resuming their day.

The Red Cross appreciates the support of its 18 lead partners who have joined the #MissingType campaign, including: Adobe, Anheuser-Busch, AvalonBay Communities, Inc., Domino’s, Dropbox, Google, IBM, Land O’Lakes, Inc., Mastercard, Nationwide, Neiman Marcus, the New York Yankees, Oreo, PayPal, Salesforce, State Farm®, Sunoco and U.S. Bank.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 11-July 3

NC

Alexander

Taylorsville

6/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church - Taylorsville, 1400 NC Hwy 16 South

6/30/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Wal-Mart 1131, 901 NC Hwy 16 South

Anson

Peachland

6/28/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Deep Springs Baptist Church, 1908 Deep Springs Church Road

Burke

Connelly Springs

7/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Carolina Rehab Center, 3647 Miller Bridge Rd

Morganton

6/23/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Heavy Metal Tattoo & Piercing, 3060 NC-18

Rutherford College

6/24/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Crosslink Church, 400 Malcolm Blvd

Cabarrus

Concord

6/12/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ACN, 1000 Progress Place

6/13/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Center United Methodist Church, 1119 Union St SOUTH

6/15/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., SYSCO, 4500 Corporate Drive

6/20/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 525 Lake Concord

6/28/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-a Concord Parkway, 1475 Concord Pkwy N

7/2/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Concord Fire Station 9, 1020 Ivey Cline Rd

Kannapolis

7/3/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cannon Pharmacy- Kannapolis Main, 1706 S. Cannon Blvd.

Midland

6/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Midland Fire and Rescue, 12805 US Hwy 601 South

Caldwell

Granite Falls

6/26/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ United Lutheran Church, 4681 Grace Chapel Road

7/1/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Wal-Mart, 4780 Hickory Blvd

Hudson

6/14/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hudson Volunteer Fire Department, 122 Mt Herman Rd

Lenoir

6/13/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Gateway Health & Rehab, 2030 Harper Ave NW

6/14/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A Lenoir, 116 Wilkesboro Blvd SE

6/19/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lenoir Health Care Center, 322 Nuway Circle NE

7/3/2018: 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mulberry Recreation Center, 720 Mulberry St

Catawba

Conover

6/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Woodlawn Baptist Church, 440 7th St Pl SW

6/27/2018: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Hanes, 500 N McLinn Creek Rd

Hickory

6/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. Stephens Lutheran Church ELCA, 2259 12th Ave NE

6/13/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Ridge, 2140 Medical Park Drive

6/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Hickory Elks Lodge, 365 Main Avenue NW

6/16/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A Viewmont, 1239 2nd Street

6/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Methodist Men Bethlehem, 9042 NC Hwy 127 North

6/27/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lenoir Rhyne University/Shuford Gym, 5th St NE

7/3/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dunkin' Donuts, 1445 2nd Ave NW

Maiden

6/14/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mays Chapel United Methodist, 1707 Mays Chapel Rd

Newton

6/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 501 Northwest Blve

Cherokee

Murphy

6/11/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Mountains, 68 Fairfax Lane

6/19/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 North Carolina 141

Cleveland

Grover

6/12/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 403 Cleveland Ave

Kings Mountain

6/19/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Swoogers, 1016 Shelby Rd

7/3/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Country Camping Corner, 101 Oak Grove Road

Lawndale

6/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Belwood Community, 1114 Belwood Lawndale Rd

Shelby

6/19/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shelby Presbyterian Church, 226 E. Graham St

Gaston

Gastonia

6/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 575 Separk Circle

6/19/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 190 S. Oakland

6/24/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., FUMC Family Life Center Gym, 190 East Franklin Blvd

6/25/2018: 3:30 p.m. - 8 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 805 S York St

6/27/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St. Stephens AME Zion Church, 201 W Franklin Blvd

7/3/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope Presbyterian Church, 4357 S New Hope Rd

Iredell

Harmony

6/11/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Clarksbury United Methodist, 924 E. Memorial Hwy

Mooresville

6/11/2018: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Broad St. UMC, 355 S. Broad St.

6/17/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., ProShine Car Wash, 120 Brawley School Rd

6/20/2018: 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., NASCAR Technical Institute, 220 Byers Creek Rd

6/20/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., NASCAR Technical Institute, 220 Byers Creek Rd

6/25/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mooresville public library, 304 S Main street

6/25/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Harbor Church, 433 Williamson Rd

7/3/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Charles Mack Citizens Center, 215 North Main St.

7/3/2018: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lake Norman Regional Medical Ctr, 171 Fairview Dr.

Statesville

6/11/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Monticello United Methodist, 308 Island Ford Rd.

6/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Concord Presbyterian, 3867 Taylorsville Hwy

6/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Chestnut Grove Community Center, 223 Chestnut Grove Rd.

6/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Ave

6/22/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Henkel road

6/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Fairview Baptist, 349 Turnersburg Hwy

6/29/2018: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave.

7/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lowe's 0458, 140 North Pointe Blvd

Lincoln

Denver

6/25/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wal-Mart SuperCenter, HWY 73

Lincolnton

6/19/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Bethphage Lutheran Church, 3440 HWY 182

Mecklenburg

Charlotte

6/11/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/12/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Allen Tate Realtors - Ballantyne, 15640 Don Lochman Ln

6/12/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/13/2018: 6:15 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., American Red Cross National Testing Lab, 13500 - A South Point Blvd

6/13/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/15/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/16/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/17/2018: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 5007 Providence Rd.

6/17/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/18/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/19/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/20/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/20/2018: 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., AutoBell Charlotte, 930 Charlottetowne Ave

6/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Department of Social Services, 301 Billingsley Rd.

6/21/2018: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University of North Carolina Charlotte Bonnie E Cone Center, 9201 University City Blvd - HWY 49

6/21/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Randall-Reilly, 1509 Orchard Lake Dr.

6/22/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/23/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/24/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/25/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/26/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/27/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/28/2018: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Delta Charlotte Douglas International Airport, 5501 R C Josh Birmingham Pkway

6/28/2018: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Extended Stay America, 11525 N Community House Rd, Suite 100

6/28/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/29/2018: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

6/30/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

7/1/2018: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

7/2/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

7/3/2018: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Charlotte Blood Donation Center, 2425 Park Road

Huntersville

6/11/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ensemble Health Partners, 13620 reese blvd, suite 200

6/11/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/12/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/15/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/16/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/17/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/18/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/19/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/23/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/24/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/25/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/26/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/29/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

6/30/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

7/1/2018: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

7/2/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

7/3/2018: 11:15 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Huntersville Blood Donation Center, 9800 Kincey Avenue, Suite 110

Matthews

6/13/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, 1500 Matthews Township Pkwy.

6/25/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, 921 Park Center Drive

Montgomery

Biscoe

6/12/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Biscoe Presbyterian Church, 108 N Main St

Richmond

Rockingham

6/14/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., West Rockingham United Methodist Church, 217 W. US 74 Hwy

7/3/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 904 Fayetteville Rd

Stanly

Albemarle

6/26/2018: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA Albermarle, 427 North 1st Street

Locust

6/11/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Locust Presbyterian Church, 607 West Main St

Union

Indian Trail

6/22/2018: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Indian Trail VFW - Post 2423, 100 VFW Lane

6/29/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lowe's - Indian Trail, 5711 W. Highway 74

Matthews

6/26/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chick-Fil-A Wesley Chapel, 6390 Weddington Rd

Monroe

6/18/2018: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., New American Red Cross Chapter Monroe, 125 Pedro Street, Suite E

6/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Enterprise Fitness Center, 2585 W Roosevelt Blvd

6/22/2018: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chili's Bar and Grill Monroe, 2861 West Highway 74

7/2/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Back to Bethel Church, 3800 Sanford Lane

7/2/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Sun Valley High School, 5211 Old Charlotte Hwy

Waxhaw

6/23/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Mill, 2306 Lawson Drive

SC

Cherokee

Gaffney

6/28/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive

Chester

Chester

6/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 211 Ligon Street

Lancaster

Fort Mill

6/27/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pleasant Hill United Methodist, 238 Fort Mill Highway

6/30/2018: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bojangles Indian Land, 8327 Collins Road

Lancaster

6/15/2018: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of Good Shepherd, 1005 University Drive

6/18/2018: 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 3026 Camp Creek Road

6/19/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Covenant Baptist Church, 165 Craig Manor Road

York

Clover

6/15/2018: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Clover Public Library, 107 Knox Street

6/26/2018: 3 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Goins Group, 4607 Charlotte Highway

Fort Mill

6/20/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 292 Munn Road

6/29/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Unity Presbyterian Church, 303 Tom Hall Street

Rock Hill

6/18/2018: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross, 200 Piedmont Blvd.

York

6/14/2018: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bethesda Presbyterian Church, 4858 McConnells Hwy.

How to donate blood

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass are encouraged to help speed up the donation process. RapidPass lets donors complete the pre-donation reading and answer the health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass from the convenience of a mobile device or computer, or through the Blood Donor App.