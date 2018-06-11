One injured when vehicle overturns in Gaston County

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving an overturned vehicle in Gaston County Monday.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on Hoyles Creek Road in Dallas. Gaston County firefighters said one person was taken to Gaston Memorial Hospital from the scene.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

