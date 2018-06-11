Search teams find body of man believed to be person of interest in Burke County triple murder

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a robbery from person call for service in the 3800 block of Perennial Terrace Drive Thursday night.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to a robbery from person call for service in the 3800 block of Perennial Terrace Drive Thursday night.More >>
Burke County deputies intensified their search Monday for a man they want to talk with after three people were found shot to death at a home south of Morganton on Friday.More >>
Burke County deputies intensified their search Monday for a man they want to talk with after three people were found shot to death at a home south of Morganton on Friday.More >>
Over time, date-rape drugs have been an existing concern of many within the bar scene.More >>
Over time, date-rape drugs have been an existing concern of many within the bar scene.More >>
According to emergency officials, the incident happened in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.More >>
According to emergency officials, the incident happened in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Blair Road.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened in the 1100 block of Blair Road.More >>