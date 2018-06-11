Search teams find body of man believed to be person of interest in Burke County triple murder

These are two of the victims that were found dead in Burke County. This is Brianna Stamey and Trae Ward. Their child was found unharmed in the home. (Provided by Spectrum)

Search teams in Burke County found the body of a man they believe to be the person of interest in a triple murder Friday night.

The body, believed to be of 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell, was found in the woods about a mile from the man’s home.

Around 7:30 p.m. deputies say a badly decomposed body was discovered in heavy woods about 75 yards off the end of Henrys Glen Drive approximately one mile from Powell’s apartment.

#breaking Search teams in Morganton have found the body of a man they believe to be the person of interest in a triple murder a week ago. It was found in woods about a mile from the man’s home. — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) June 16, 2018

A revolver was located next to the body and will be compared with the bullets from the victims’ bodies.

Additional forensic investigation will be completed to determine if the body is indeed Kenneth Douglas Powell.

The teams came together in Morganton Friday to look for Powell, who was seen leaving the area his apartment and had not been heard from since.

The search area was near the 100 block of Carolina Street in Morganton.

#breaking Search teams gathering in Morganton to look for the person of interest in triple homicide a week ago. Kenneth Powell was seen walking away from this spot..not heard from since pic.twitter.com/CjEkJrGsMs — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) June 15, 2018

Authorities believe 22-year-old Brianna Stamey, 23-year-old Trae Ward, and Ward's mother, Renee Ward, were killed sometime on June 7.

Stamey was found in a car in the driveway, the other bodies were discovered inside the home. Trae and Brianna’s 22-month-old child was found alive inside.

PREVIOUS: Person of interest being sought after three bodies, unharmed child found at Burke County home

Authorities believe Powell was at the home sometime on Thursday. He knew all the victims.

Though no charges were filed, Sheriff Steve Whisnant said investigators believed Powell could have told them what happened.

Powell had been in poor health lately and neighbors said he was taking powerful pain medication. Those neighbors said because of his health issues, he couldn’t walk very far.

Anyone who may have seen Powell in the area of Henrys Glen Drive on Thursday evening, June 7, or the morning of June 8, is asked to contact Burke County 911 at 828-438-5500.

