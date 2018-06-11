Burke Co. deputies looking for 'person of interest' after three people found shot to death

Anyone who has any information about the location of a person of interest, 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell, is asked to contact investigators by calling Burke County 911. (via Burke County Sheriff's Office)

These are two of the victims that were found dead in Burke County. This is Brianna Stamey and Trae Ward. Their child was found unharmed in the home. (Provided by Spectrum)

Burke County deputies intensified their search Monday for a man they want to talk with after three people were found shot to death at a home south of Morganton on Friday.

Authorities believe 22-year-old Brianna Stamey, 23-year-old Trae Ward, and Ward's grandmother, Renee Ward, were killed sometime Thursday. Stamey was found in a car in the driveway, the other bodies were discovered inside the home. Trae and Brianna’s 22-month-old child was found alive inside.

Authorities believe Kenneth Powell, 61, was at the home sometime on Thursday. He knew all the victims. Though no charges have been filed, Sheriff Steve Whisnant says investigators believe Powell can tell them what happened. So far, he has not been found.

Powell has been in poor health lately and neighbors said he was taking powerful pain medication. Those neighbors said because of his health issues, he can’t walk very far. Officials think its possible Powell had help leaving the area or he could be hiding out close by to his apartment in Morganton.

Deputies talked with neighbors, patrolled the neighborhood and even searched wooded areas, all without any luck.

Anyone with information as to where Powell might be is urged not to approach him but to call 911 and report his whereabouts.

