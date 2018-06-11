WWE star Jeff Hardy pleads guilty for driving while impaired in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY (WBTV/ CBS Sports) -WWE star Jeff Hardy plead guilty Monday for driving while impaired in Cabarrus County back in March.

Hardy was given a 120-day suspended sentence and fined $300 for court costs. He will need to complete an assessment and treatment class in addition to turning over his license.

Hardy will have 120 days to complete 48 hours of community service.

A police report shows Hardy registered a .25 blood alcohol content on a breath test he submitted at the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

According to the arrest report obtained by CBS Sports, Hardy was driving northbound on Concord Parkway when he allegedly "ran off the roadway ... striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees ... coming to rest in the middle of the right [north]bound lane of travel." It was estimated by police on the scene that Hardy did $8,000 of damage to his 2016 Cadillac and $5,000 to the guardrail itself.

