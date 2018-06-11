WWE star Jeff Hardy pleads guilty for driving while impaired in Cabarrus County

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4:30 p.m. on Hoyles Creek Road in Dallas.More >>
Burke County deputies intensified their search Monday for a man they want to talk with after three people were found shot to death at a home south of Morganton on Friday.More >>
WWE star Jeff Hardy plead guilty Monday for driving while impaired in Cabarrus County back in March.More >>
According to the East Side Volunteer Fire Department, Dakota Snavely was killed in a wreck after leaving a friend's house near Oakboro. He was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park for a water rescue, crews said.More >>
