Former Queens star works out with Hornets ahead of NBA Draft

With exactly ten days to go before the 2018 NBA Draft in Brooklyn, the Charlotte Hornets held another round of pre-draft workout today at Spectrum Center. One of the prospects on hand was Todd Withers, a former Queens University standout that led the Royals to the Division II Final Four in March.

Withers, a 6' 8" guard/forward, averaged 13.8 points and eight rebounds per contest last year with Queens. As a shooter, Withers shot over 50 percent from the field and over 40 percent from three-point range. Even with those numbers, it's never an easy task for a Division II player to get drafted into the NBA.

"I try to think of myself as something that's unknown, or not often seen," Withers said after his workout this morning. "I'm trying to go under the radar to where people see me and are like, wow, haven't seen this before."

The Hornets hold the 11th and 55th picks in the NBA Draft, which is on Thursday, June 21.

