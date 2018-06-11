Appalachian State University men's soccer to host 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championship

The Sun Belt Conference announced its future championship sites for all 13 sports in 2018-19 and 2019-20 on Monday.

Appalachian State University men's soccer program was named the host for the 2019 Sun Belt Conference Championship.

"We are excited to host the 2019 Sun Belt Championships", head coach Jason O'Keefe said. "It's a great opportunity for the community of the High Country to watch collegiate soccer at the highest level in a championship setting. It will be a great event for our fans to come out and support their Mountaineers."

App State has hosted three Sun Belt Conference championships in men's soccer and most recently men's and women's cross country.

