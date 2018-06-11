Skunk tests positive for rabies in Catawba County's fourth case of the year

A skunk tested positive for rabies in Catawba County last week, marking the county's fourth case this year.

Two dogs came in contact with the skunk in Maiden Thursday. Officials sent the skunk to the North Carolina Public Health Lab in Raleigh. County officials were notified Monday that the skunk tested positive for rabies.

"The dogs were current on their rabies vaccines," Catawba County officials say. "Per state vaccination guidelines, Animal Services advised the owner to provide rabies boosters to the dogs within 96 hours of the incident."

On May 9, officials got a call from a Hickory resident whose dog was involved in an altercation with a skunk. The skunk was then sent to the health lab, where it tested positive for rabies.

According to a press release, the dog was current on its rabies vaccine.

Animal Services is using this most recent case to remind pet owners that "rabies is still present in the local wild animal population and is a threat to pets and humans year-round. The best way to protect your pets from rabies is to have them properly vaccinated for rabies."

The new case comes just one week after Catawba County announced the second case of the year, which also involved a skunk.

For more information, you can call Catawba County Animal Services at 828-464-7686.

