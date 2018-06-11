Child playing with lighter sparked NC fire that killed father, son

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) - A juvenile playing with a lighter started a fire that killed a toddler and their father Sunday morning in Kenly, officials said.

The fire, which also left three other people injured, was reported around 10:30 a.m. at 1592 Beaulahtown Road in Kenly, fire officials said.

David William Creech, 37, and his 2-year-old son, David, were killed in the fire, officials said.

The man's girlfriend and his two other children, ages 3 and 10, were transported to UNC Burn Center with undisclosed injuries, deputies said.

A juvenile was playing with a lighter in a toddler's bed when the fire started. Officials did not specify which child was playing with the lighter.

A neighbor called 911 to report the blaze, according to Caldwell.

Deputies have been called to the same address in the past, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation but Johnston County officials do not believe a criminal act occurred.

Chris Coley lives nearby and his wife is a middle school teacher.

“It is a shame. It’s a tragedy," Coley said.

“When she heard the news today she wanted to rush over here to make sure it wasn’t anybody that was in her classroom. It’s a tragedy, especially (since) it’s a father and son," Coley added.