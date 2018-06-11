Gaston County Sheriff's Office makes 'last call' for deputy killed in tragic restaurant crash

A video recording has been circulating of the "last call" for a deputy killed when her father drove into a Bessemer City restaurant last month.

Deputy Katelyn Self was among two killed and multiple injured with Self's father, Roger Self, drove into the Surf and Turf restaurant where his family was dining May 20.

"Sheriff's Office to 6198, come in," the recording says from the Gaston County Sheriff's Office, where Katelyn worked. "Sheriff's Office to all units. 6198 corporal Katelyn Self ended duty on May 20, 2018. Our hearts are broken but the god of the universe can mend hearts and comfort us. We'll always remember Kate and say thanks to her dedicated service to us and to the citizens of Gaston County."

Katelyn Self was laid to rest in the most honorable way with a officer procession to and from a Gaston County church Sunday afternoon.

Roger's daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, was also killed during the incident. Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Roger's son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self. Josh and several other family members were also injured in the alleged attack.

Amanda Self's funeral was held on Sunday, June 3 at the Bethlehem Church in Gaston County.

Roger Self reportedly came into the restaurant with his family before getting up and leaving, sources say. That's when he then allegedly drove his car into the building. "Roger got up...the next thing you know he came through the window," the family's pastor said.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger took the podium at Katelyn Self's funeral Sunday to share how she was a woman of character while on the job and cared deeply about people whether they were her fellow officers or wearing an orange jumpsuit.

"She always made it fun, in a world of evil and pain. She cared," Cloninger said.

Katelyn's fiancé and Gastonia Police officer Alex Burns is a man of few words, but even through tough moments of trying to hold back tears, he was able to give us glimpse into why it was easy for him to fall in love with the 26-year-old.

"It's the only woman that's ever really accepted me for exactly what I am," Burns said.

According to the family's pastor, Austin Ramell, Roger Self's mental wellbeing was the contributing factor in this incident. He had reportedly started reaching out to his wife and church leaders two months prior to the Sunday tragedy with concerns of his mental state.

Ramell said Roger Self had been suffering from "severe depression and severe anxiety." "It was a roller coaster...the last few days it went from bad to really bad," the pastor said.

Roger Self was charged with murder in the deadly incident.

