Avett Brothers, Jamey Johnson to headline rescheduled Willie Nelson Charlotte show

Willie Nelson will perform in Charlotte next week with the Avett Brothers and Jamey Johnson for a rescheduled show after the 85-year-old performer walked off stage in May, leaving fans disappointed and confused.

Nelson was set to play at PNC Pavillion during his "Outlaw Music Festival" May 26 when he left the stage due to an "illness."

The country music singer will perform at PNC Music Pavillion on June 20 at 6:45 p.m., Live Nation announced. Tickets purchased for the May 26 show will be honored the night of the show. No exchange is necessary.

Tickets can be also purchased at LiveNation.com, through the LiveNation app or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Fans were upset and puzzled when Nelson abruptly left the stage without explanation in May.

Live Nation issued a press release after 11 p.m. the night of the show, saying: "Due to illness, Willie Nelson was unable to play tonight at the Outlaw Music Festival at PNC Music Pavilion Charlotte. Fans are asked to please hold on to their tickets until the new date is announced."

YouTube user Michael Keim posted a video from the show, showing Nelson slowly walking onto the stage, picking up a guitar, setting the guitar back down, and tossing his cowboy hat into the crowd before exiting the stage.

The Avett Brothers and Jamey Johnson will headline the new show. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers will kick off the day. "Due to illness, Nelson was unable to perform his set on May 26th and thus will be returning along with these musical guests for the fans," LiveNation said Monday.

