Amazon expands Whole Foods discounts to Prime members in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/Charlotte Observer) - Amazon is expanding benefits at Whole Foods stores to Prime members in North Carolina.

In a statement Monday morning, Amazon said that starting June 13, Prime members will receive an additional 10 percent off sale items at Whole Foods stores, plus discounts on other select products such as Annie’s Natural Macaroni & Cheese, yellowfin tuna steaks and organic nectarines and peaches. North Carolina is one of 10 new states in which Amazon is expanding such benefits.

The tech giant's announcement comes days before it plans to open its highly anticipated Charlotte store on Stonewall Street uptown.

Amazon said that, to take advantage of the benefits, Prime customers can download the Whole Foods app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan a code at checkout. They can also use their mobile phone number at checkout.

"Based on the positive customer feedback and successes we’ve seen over the past month, we’re accelerating our timeline to expand these savings to all of our U.S. stores," said A.C. Gallo, president and chief operating officer at Whole Foods Market. Amazon began offering the discounts to shoppers in select markets in May.

Amazon offers delivery service from Whole Foods stores in 10 cities (not including Charlotte) and will continue expanding throughout 2018, the company said.

This spring, Amazon said it was raising the price of its annual Prime membership fee to $119 a year, up 20 percent from $99.

The 36,000-square-foot Whole Foods is uptown Charlotte's first full-sized grocery store. The store at 400 E. Stonewall St. opens at 9 a.m. on June 13.

Since buying Whole Foods last summer for $13.7 billion, Amazon has been expanding perks at the grocery chain, including lowering prices on a number of grocery staples, including cereal, vegetables, beef and fruit.