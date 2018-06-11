Stanly County volunteer firefighter killed during on-duty crash

A Stanly County volunteer firefighter was killed in a wreck while in the line of duty Sunday evening.

According to the East Side Volunteer Fire Department, Dakota Snavely was killed in a wreck after leaving a friend's house near Oakboro. He was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park to respond to a water rescue, crews said.

Crews posted about the tragic incident Monday morning around 6 a.m.

Fire Chief William A. Efird released this statement Monday:

"Again, please say a prayer for this family, his fire family, and this community."

There's no word on what caused the wreck.

