Kayak overturned, so NC man decided to swim to shore. He hasn't been seen since.

The search has been renewed for a Kayaker lost Sunday at the Saxaphaw Lake Paddle access point in Graham. (Credit: GoogleMaps)

The search for a 21-year-old kayaker who vanished Sunday in Saxaphaw Lake was renewed at 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to TV station WFMY.

The kayaker, who has not yet been identified, is believed to have drowned, reported TV station WXII. The lake is part of the Haw River path through Alamance County and has a popular paddle access area.

Witnesses told deputies the incident happened about 6 p.m., when a group of friends was in the lake when a kayak overturned, reported WFMY.

The kayaker, who was not wearing a life preserver, decided to swim to shore rather than wait for the kayak to be stabilized, reported Fox 8.

A witness saw the man go under as he swam and he did not resurface, reported WFMY.