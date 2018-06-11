BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Shooting leaves one dead

Hello everybody. Thanks for reading my email. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, June 11. I wanted you to know first the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning.

LIVE: A homicide investigation now underway, after a man was shot and killed outside a home in North Charlotte. Police were on scene for several hours overnight on Jennings Street gathering evidence. We're learning what happened moments before shots were fired. WBTV's Carolina Hicks has been at the scene asking questions and getting answers.

We'll show you video of the funeral for Deputy Katelyn Self, who was laid to rest in the most honorable way with a officer procession to and from a Gaston County church Sunday. She was killed when police say her father, Roger Self, drove into the Surf and Turf restaurant in Bessemer City a few weeks ago. There were some emotional moments at the funeral as friends and family reflected on how she impacted their lives.

The stage is set in Singapore for an unusually high-stakes summit between two world leaders. President Trump is meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un there on Tuesday. Both leaders are there now.

Tomorrow is primary day at the ballot box in South Carolina. The gubernatorial race is the big one we're watching. Also did you know each party is going to have specific questions on the ballot they're asking voters? We'll tell you what they are so you're prepared.

WEATHER CHANGES: It was a scorcher over the weekend! The days will continue to be hot this week with chances of rain increasing. Make sure you're watching WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin's forecast now so you're prepared.

Tune in!

Christine