Friends drop off shooting victim at hospital, police say

A person was dropped off at the hospital after being shot Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, friends dropped off the victim at Carolinas Medical Center-Main around 2:49 a.m. Police say the victim was shot and received minor injuries. The victim is expected to be OK.

It is unclear where the victim had been shot.

No other details were released.

