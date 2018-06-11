Two in custody after 14-year-old girl shot, killed in Chester County

Two people are in custody after a teen girl was killed in a shooting in Chester County Sunday night, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.

According to WBTV's news partner CN2, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed.

The victim's name was not released.

Deputies plan to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

No other details were released.

