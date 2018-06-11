Two in custody after 14-year-old girl shot, killed in Chester County

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.More >>
The fact is, men visit the doctor less frequently than women.More >>
The fact is, men visit the doctor less frequently than women.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, friends dropped off the victim at Carolinas Medical Center-Main around 2:49 a.m. Police say the victim was shot and received minor injuries. The victim is expected to be OK.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, friends dropped off the victim at Carolinas Medical Center-Main around 2:49 a.m. Police say the victim was shot and received minor injuries. The victim is expected to be OK.More >>
Police said a man was robbed by two other men. At least one of the robbers had a gun, officers say.More >>
Police said a man was robbed by two other men. At least one of the robbers had a gun, officers say.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street.More >>
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street.More >>