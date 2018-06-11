Pair charged in deadly gang-related shooting of 14-year-old in Chester County

Hezekiah Tinsley, 19, has been charged in connection to the case. (Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)

Raphael Carter, 31, has been charged in connection to the case. (Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)

Two men are facing charges after investigators say they fired into a Chester County home and fatally shot a 14-year-old girl Sunday night.

The shooting, which Sheriff Alex Underwood referred to as gang-related, happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street. Jada Jones, 14, was killed in the shooting.

Raphael Carter, 31, and Hezekiah Tinsley, 19, are facing charges in the case. Carter is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Tinsley is facing charges of accessory after the fact.

According to the police report, Tinsley pulled up outside the home and Carter fired a gun multiple times before the pair drove off. Multiple people were sitting in the carport when about six shots were fired, Underwood said. Two of those shots hit the house, one hit Jones in her left arm.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Jones unresponsive. She later died from her injuries.

Deputies believe a young man at the home was the intended target.

Underwood shed light on gang-related activities in Chester during a Monday press conference. "I am worried about it," Underwood said. "The gangs are definitely here." Jones was believed to be involved with the gang.

“They saw this young lady get shot and they started talking,” Underwood said of witnesses, whose provided information led to the suspects’ arrest.

Jones attended Rawlinson Road Middle School and Raven Academy during the 2017-2018 school year, Rock Hill Schools Director of Communications Mychal Frost said Monday.

“Because this pretty little girl, now people started talking," Underwood said. "They should've been talking all along."

Underwood says Chester needs more manpower to handle the gang-related incidents, which he says has started growing after several gang members were released from prison.

Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.

Police say Jones was an innocent victim. Jones' sister claims they were with a friend and were visiting others when the shooting happened. Jones reportedly collapsed in her sister's arms after being shot.

