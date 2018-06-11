14-year-old girl fatally shot in Chester County identified as Rock Hill Schools student

Two people are in custody after a teen girl was killed in a shooting in Chester County Sunday night, the sheriff's office said.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 500 block of Pinckney Street.

The girl was a Rock Hill Schools student, last attending Rawlinson Road Middle School and Raven Academy during the 2017-2018 school year, Rock Hill Schools Director of Communications Mychal Frost said Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to family and friends of Jada Jones," Frost said.

The girl was reportedly killed in a drive-by shooting. Deputies posted about the shooting on Facebook around midnight.

Deputies plan to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

No other details were released.

