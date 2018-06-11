Man robbed at gunpoint in southwest Charlotte

No one was hurt during an armed robbery in southwest Charlotte Monday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the incident happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Archdale Drive. Police said a man was robbed by two other men. At least one of the robbers had a gun, officers say.

It is unclear whether the victim knew the robbers.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.