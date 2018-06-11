South Carolina and Duke force game threes

Fighting for their lives, both South Carolina and Duke baseball forced game threes in their NCAA super regionals.

South Carolina lost Game 1 in the Fayetteville super regional, 9-3, to Arkansas on Saturday night.

Needing to win Game 2 to stay alive, the Gamecocks took down the Razorbacks 8-5.

LT Tolbert launched a grand slam into the right field bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning, and teammate Hunter Taylor followed him by hitting a solo home run to left.

South Carolina used those runs to capture the win and force a Game 3 tomorrow night at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, Duke walloped Texas Tech, 11-2, on Sunday to even the series.

Blue Devils starting pitcher Graeme Stinson pitched six scoreless, allowing five hits.

With the series knotted at two, Duke and Texas Tech decide who advances to Omaha in an all-decisive Game 3 tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.