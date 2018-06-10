Man shot, killed in driveway of northwest Charlotte home ID'd

A man who was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Sunday night has been identified.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.
Police found a man, later identified as 54-year-old Adam Truesdale, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Truesdale was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead, officers say.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Jennings Street. 1 adult male has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.— CMPD News (@CMPD) June 11, 2018
Police say Truesdale and a second person were in the driveway of a home when he was fatally shot.
There's no word on what led to the shooting. A homicide investigation is underway.
Police did not say whether anyone was been arrested.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
