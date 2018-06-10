Man shot, killed in driveway of northwest Charlotte home ID'd - | WBTV Charlotte

Man shot, killed in driveway of northwest Charlotte home ID'd

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A man who was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Sunday night has been identified. 

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. 

Police found a man, later identified as 54-year-old Adam Truesdale, at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Truesdale was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead, officers say. 

Police say Truesdale and a second person were in the driveway of a home when he was fatally shot. 

There's no word on what led to the shooting. A homicide investigation is underway. 

Police did not say whether anyone was been arrested.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. 

