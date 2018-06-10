Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Jennings Street. 1 adult male has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 11, 2018

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Officer have not said anything about arrests or persons of interest.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

