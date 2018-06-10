Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation un - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

(WBTV graphic) (WBTV graphic)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street.

One man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Officer have not said anything about arrests or persons of interest.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly