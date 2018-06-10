Man killed in west Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in west Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street.
One man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Jennings Street. 1 adult male has been pronounced deceased at the hospital.— CMPD News (@CMPD) June 11, 2018
There's no word on what led to the shooting.
Officer have not said anything about arrests or persons of interest.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
