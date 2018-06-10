Man killed in northwest Charlotte shooting, homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte Sunday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting took place in the 1700 block of Jennings Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police found a man at the scene who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced dead, officers say.

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 1700 block of Jennings Street. 1 adult male has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 11, 2018

The victim's name was not released. Police say the victim and a second person were in the driveway of a home when he was fatally shot.

There's no word on what led to the shooting.

Police did not say whether anyone was been arrested.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

