Overwhelming love shown at funeral for Gaston County deputy killed in tragic restaurant crash

With several touching testimonies from family, friends and co-workers, the love for Deputy Katelyn Self was felt in a sanctuary full of Gaston County officers and nearby agencies, plus others who came to say their last goodbyes. (Bria Bell/WBTV)

Deputy Katelyn Self was laid to rest in the most honorable way with a officer procession to and from a Gaston County church Sunday afternoon.

Services for Katelyn Self were held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Assembly of God on South Myrtle School Road in Gastonia. She was killed when her father, Roger Self, drove into the Surf and Turf restaurant in Bessemer City on May 20.

Deputy Self was not killed while on duty, but for many of the officers in Gaston County, this is the first time they've had to say goodbye to one of their own so they wanted to make sure their respect was shown.

With several touching testimonies from family, friends and co-workers, the love for Deputy Katelyn Self was felt in a sanctuary full of Gaston County officers and nearby agencies, plus others who came to say their last goodbyes.

Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger took the podium to share how Katelyn, who had a huge heart, was a woman of character while on the job and cared deeply about people whether they were her fellow officers or wearing an orange jumpsuit.

"She always made it fun, in a world of evil and pain. She cared," Cloninger said.

Katelyn's fiancé and Gastonia Police officer Alex Burns is a man of few words, but even through tough moments of trying to hold back tears, he was able to give us glimpse into why it was easy for him to fall in love with the 26-year-old.

"It's the only woman that's ever really accepted me for exactly what I am," Burns said.

At the end of the funeral service there was a call for people to open their hearts to Jesus Christ which was inspired by Deputy Kate Self's love of the Lord.

Katelyn Self worked as a deputy for the sheriff’s office and had been with the department for four years.

PREVIOUS: Funeral takes place Sunday for Gaston Co deputy killed after father drives into restaurant

Deputies posted on Facebook about Katelyn Self's death shortly after the incident occurred.

"Today we lost one of our own, Corporal Katelyn Self, in a tragic incident that occurred while she was not on duty. Katelyn has served the Sheriff’s Office for four years and was a deputy in the jail. Our hearts are broken and we ask for your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, not only for Katelyn’s family and friends, but also her brothers and sisters in uniform."

After the funeral, a procession was held to bring Katelyn Self's body to the Hovis Family Cemetery in Dallas.

The procession left the First Assembly of God on South Myrtle School Road headed towards the Gaston County Sheriff's Office on Dr M.L.K. Jr. Way.

The procession then paused in front of the sheriff's office before heading towards Philadelphia Church Road.

The procession concluded on Plonk Road where Katelyn Self's body was laid to rest at the Hovis Family Cemetery.

Roger Self's daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, was also killed during the incident. Amanda Self worked as an ER nurse at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of Roger's son, Gaston County Police Officer Josh Self. Josh and several other family members were also injured in the alleged attack.

RELATED: Friends, family among hundreds at funeral for woman killed in Gaston County restaurant crash

Amanda Self's funeral was held on Sunday, June 3 at the Bethlehem Church in Gaston County.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.