2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in western NC

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in a western North Carolina county Sunday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicenter of the earthquake was located just off Sawyer Road in Hays, NC in Wilkes County.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 4.3 kilometers.

There's no information on any damage or injuries sustained in this earthquake.

Geologists say since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina have felt mostly small earthquakes and suffered damage from rare larger ones.

Earthquakes in the central and eastern United States are less frequent than in the western part of the country, but are typically felt over a much broader region.

