Car crashes into Five Guys restaurant in Concord, minor injuries reported

According to Concord City Communications, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.at Five Guys in the 7700 block of Gateway Lane. (Taylor Simpson/WBTV)

Officials say minor injuries were reported when a car crashed into a Five Guys restaurant in Concord Sunday evening.

According to Concord City Communications, the incident happened around 7:30 p.m.at Five Guys in the 7700 block of Gateway Lane.

Police say a 45-year-old woman was intending on going into the business when she says her accelerator stuck and she crashed into the front of the restaurant.

A mother and her 2-year-old child were struck by some debris and had very minor injuries, but were transported as a precaution.

The driver was not injured and police say she was not impaired.

After a preliminary report, officials said they had no reason to charge her.

The car was completely inside restaurant, but the only other people in the Five Guys at the time were employees.

There's no word on the amount of damage and no further information was released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.