Women face charges for mailing drugs hidden in letters to inmate in Lincoln County

Two women are wanted for mailing letters with drugs hidden in them to an inmate in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Annette Craft, 46, and Stacey Butler, 44 are charged with multiple felony counts of felony conspiracy and one felony count of providing contraband to an inmate.

The inmate, 29-year-old Brandon Lineberger, is currently serving a prison sentence, is charged with four counts of felony conspiracy and will be served at a later date.

Officials say Craft and Butler attempted to provide Lineberger drugs while incarcerated at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.

Deputies charged the trio after learning that the women mailed letters to Lineberger with the drugs hidden inside the letter.

Jail staff found the drugs while processing mail and alerted detectives.

Detectives were able to determine the drugs were intended for a specific inmate who was awaiting sentencing.

After obtaining jail records and other evidence, detectives identified Craft and Butler, who spoke with Lineberger about the letter and conspired together to send the drugs.

The prescription opioid suboxone was seized.

Inside jails, suboxone dissolvable films are the preferred fix for anyone who can't get their hands on heroin, according to WECT.

Craft and Butler have yet to be located and have outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Craft and Butler is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communication Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

