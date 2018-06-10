Bradshaw Road bridge in Rowan County to close

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will close the Bradshaw Road bridge that crosses Kerr Creek between Millbridge Road and Mooresville Road in Rowan County on Monday, June 11.More >>
N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will close the Bradshaw Road bridge that crosses Kerr Creek between Millbridge Road and Mooresville Road in Rowan County on Monday, June 11.More >>
From Haas F1 Team: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.More >>
From Haas F1 Team: Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Canadian Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.More >>
One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-85 in northern Rowan County late on Saturday night.More >>
One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-85 in northern Rowan County late on Saturday night.More >>
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 20400 block of Lobo Lane.More >>
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 20400 block of Lobo Lane.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gaston County Sheriff's corporal who was killed when her father drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant in May as his family ate inside.More >>
Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gaston County Sheriff's corporal who was killed when her father drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant in May as his family ate inside.More >>