Bradshaw Road bridge in Rowan County to close

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will close the Bradshaw Road bridge that crosses Kerr Creek between Millbridge Road and Mooresville Road in Rowan County on Monday, June 11.



Built in 1960, the aging bridge no longer meets the needs of the traveling public.



The roadway will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday. Work is expected to be complete by Tuesday, October 23.



Local traffic will be able to access homes from either end of the closure, but will not be able to pass beyond the closure points on either side of the work area. Drivers will use Corriher Grange Road, Corriher Springs Road and Millbridge Road as the detour.



Motorists should watch signs for construction information, stay alert and obey the posted speed limit.

