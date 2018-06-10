One killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Rowan County

The crash happened near mile marker 81. This picture is from an earlier story in the same area. (David Whisenant-WBTV)

One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-85 in northern Rowan County late on Saturday night.

According to emergency officials, that driver crashed nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer near mile marker 81 in the Spencer area.

The car was driving south in the northbound lanes when it hit the truck. The driver of the car died at the scene, the truck driver was not hurt, though the truck did burst into flames.

At least one other car was involved in the accident.

Several lanes were closed for hours while the roadway was cleared.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.