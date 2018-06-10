Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in Rowan County identified

The crash happened near mile marker 81. This picture is from an earlier story in the same area. (David Whisenant-WBTV)

One person was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-85 in northern Rowan County late Saturday night.

According to emergency officials, 39-year-old Antonio Herrera Ortiz crashed nearly head-on into a tractor-trailer near mile marker 80 in the Spencer area.

Troopers say Ortiz, who is from Winston-Salem, was driving south in the northbound lanes when he hit the truck. His car then spun and hit another vehicle driving beside the tractor-trailer, sending that third vehicle into the guardrail.

Ortiz was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other car, a 23-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries. The truck driver was not hurt, though the troopers say the cab of the tractor-trailer did burst into flames.

Several lanes were closed for hours while the roadway was cleared.

There is no word on why Ortiz may have been going in the wrong direction or how far he traveled before the crash.

