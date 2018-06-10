Charlotte native Anna Cockrell a part of miraculous finish

On Saturday, the University of Southern California women’s track team won the 4x400 meter relay at the NCAA Track and Field Championships, catching up to Purdue in the closing seconds. (Source: Pixabay)

Charlotte native Anna Cockrell was a key part of an event the entire nation is talking about.

On Saturday, the University of Southern California women’s track team won the 4x400 meter relay at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, catching up to Purdue in the closing seconds.

Cockrell, who graduated from Providence Day in 2016 and is the sister of Panthers’ cornerback Ross Cockrell, was on the team that won the event to capture a national championship.

Cockrell’s teammate, Kendal Ellis, was in third place when she took the button and record an amazing 50.05 leg time to win the relay.

The Trojans won the event by .07 seconds.

