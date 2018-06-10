Motorcycle starts garage fire in northwest Charlotte

The fire was held to one garage and officials say it started with the motorcycle, but did not say what caused the motorcycle to catch fire. (Source: Huntersville Fire Department)

A fire, started by a motorcycle in the garage, caused damage at a northwest Charlotte home Sunday afternoon.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the incident happened in the 20400 block of Lobo Lane.

Fire crews worked and controlled the fire in a quick amount of time.

The fire was held to one garage and officials say it started with the motorcycle, but did not say what caused the motorcycle to catch fire.

No injuries were reported and there's no word on how much damage was done.

No further information was released.

