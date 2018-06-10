Crews investigating exact cause of apartment fire that displaced ten people in Newton

An apartment fire displaced ten people in Newton early Sunday morning.

Officials in Catawba County are investigating the exact cause of the fire and approximately how much damage was done to the complex.

Officials say they believe the fire may have originated from a cooking mishap.

Four apartments were affected by the fire. Crews on the scene said the families were awaiting the assistance of the Red Cross.

Newton Fire said the fire took about one hour to extinguish.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.