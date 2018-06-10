Crews investigating exact cause of apartment fire that displaced ten people in Newton

Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Gaston County Sheriff's corporal who was killed when her father drove his car into a Gaston County restaurant in May as his family ate inside.More >>
An apartment fire displaced ten people in Newton early Sunday morning. Officials in Catawba County are investigating the exact cause of the fire and approximately how much damage was done to the complex.More >>
Four people were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Kannapolis shortly after midnight on Sunday. Officials say the shooting happened at 12:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Cannon Boulevard.More >>
Bank of America said Friday it plans to hire 10,000 people from low- and moderate-income neighborhoods into largely entry-level positions at its branches and call centers.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started in the 5300 block of Providence Country Club Drive.More >>
