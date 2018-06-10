Four people injured at graduation party in Kannapolis

Four people were injured in a shooting at a graduation party in Kannapolis shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Officials say the shooting happened at 12:46 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Cannon Boulevard. The party which was privately hosted was attended by nearly 200 people from several schools.

According to officials, the party had ended and several people were leaving the warehouse walking towards their cars when an argument broke out in the parking lot.

A gun was drawn and officials say eight rounds were fired into the crowd of people from a large open field behind the warehouse.

Four people, all minors, had non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they do not have information regarding the identity of the shooter.

If anyone has information about this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-93CRIME or 704-920-4000.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.