Fire breaks out on Providence Country Club Drive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Crews are responding to a fire that broke out on Providence Country Club Drive in Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire started in the 5300 block of Providence Country Club Drive.

Crews said the flames were showing from the roof of a two-story house on the road.

More than 30 firefighters responded to the fire and controlled the incident in 40 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

There's no word on what started the fire and no further information was released.

