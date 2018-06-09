Pair wanted for stealing TV, other items form Walmart in Boone

A man and a woman are wanted for stealing items, including a TV from a Walmart in Boone in April.
High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.
At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, the man and woman were suspected of taking items, including a TV, from the Walmart in Boone without paying.
Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.
You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip or Text "NCTIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.
High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.