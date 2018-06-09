Pair wanted for stealing TV, other items form Walmart in Boone

The man and woman were suspected of taking items, including a TV, from the Walmart in Boone without paying. (via High Country Crime Stoppers)

A man and a woman are wanted for stealing items, including a TV from a Walmart in Boone in April.

High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, the man and woman were suspected of taking items, including a TV, from the Walmart in Boone without paying.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip or Text "NCTIP" plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES). All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

