People rescued from overturned boat on Lake Norman

Crews rescued people from an overturned boat on Lake Norman Saturday evening.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, crews went to assist the Cornelius Police Department after reports of an overturned boat on Lake Norman.

The Cornelius Police Department recovered the occupants of the overturned boat around 7:30 p.m.

*Lake Norman Update* Cornelius PD Boat has recovered the occupants of the overturned boat, our Engine 2 is cancelling & returning home. Heavy weather moving in over the Lake. We recommend heading to shore ASAP. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 9, 2018

Drivers were advised to use caution in the area and yield to responding units during the rescue process.

Heavy weather was reportedly moving in over the lake and crews recommended anyone on the lake to head to shore as soon as possible.

There's no word on how the boat flipped over.

No further information was released.

