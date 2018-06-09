Man wanted for walking into apartment, stealing items in Boone

A man is wanted for walking into an apartment in Boone and stealing several items in May.

High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.

On May 21, Boone Police received a report of a breaking and entering that occurred at in the 200 block of Ambling Way at an apartment in Boone between the hours of 7:35 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The man entered an unlocked apartment and stole the following items:

A Camouflage Marine Corp Duffel Bag

A pair of Brown Carolina Boots

A pair of Grey Nike Shoes

Beats by Dr. Dre Earbuds

Red Wrist Straps

A Gold Chain Necklace

A Red YETI coffee mug

A Black Marine Corp knife

The man was described as being a white male, about 5' 10", with dark chin-strap facial hair, a short haircut, heavy set, wearing a dark hat, dark shirt, white shoes and Nike Elite shorts with squares on the side.

The man was also seen driving away in an older white SUV.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959, 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

You may also submit a Crime Stoppers Tip. All information will be kept confidential.

High Country Crime Stoppers pays rewards for information, which leads to arrests, recovery of stolen property, seizure of drugs and the location of wanted persons.

