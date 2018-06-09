Man charged with rape, other crimes in Rowan, also charges in Mecklenburg, Iredell

A construction worker from Salisbury is being held under a bond of $1 million after being charged in several offense in three counties.

On Friday, deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office charged Franklin Scott Crook, 40, on outstanding warrants for first degree rape, taking indecent liberties with children, and first degree sexual offense. The warrants are from a 2016 case.

Crook was also charged with failure to appear in court in cases from both Mecklenburg and Iredell counties.

Crook was located and California and returned to Rowan County. He made a first appearance in court on Friday.

