Gaston County man located 'alive and well' after reported missing Friday

Officials in Gaston County say a man who was reported missing from his home Friday afternoon, was located alive and well Saturday.

According to officials, Russell Richard Roby, 55, has been reunited with his family after walking away from his home in the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane Friday around 3:30 p.m.

He was known to walk the woods and trails behind his home his family says.

He was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and eye glasses.

He has a speech impediment and normally wears hearing aids however was not wearing them when he left home due to an ear infection, officials say.

Gaston County Police, EMS and Fire Services were searching for Roby in the area of Dallas Spencer Mountain Road and Laurel Hill Lane.

Officials extended appreciation to Gaston County EMS and all volunteers who worked throughout the day to locate him.

