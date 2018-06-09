Gaston County man located 'alive and well' after reported missing Friday

High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.More >>
High Country Crime Stoppers and the Boone Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the crime.More >>
The three people were found at a home in the 3400 block of Enola Road in Morganton after Burke County 911 received a call about a possible dead person at the home.More >>
Officials in Gaston County are searching for a man who was last known to be in the area of his home Friday afternoon. According to officials, Russell Richard Roby, 55, walked away from his home in the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. A woman was struck be a vehicle in the 5300 block of Camp Stewart Road around 3 a.m. Officials say she was pronounced dead on the scene.More >>
