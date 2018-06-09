Gaston Co. officials searching for man last seen leaving his home Friday

Officials in Gaston County are searching for a man who was last known to be in the area of his home Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Russell Richard Roby, 55, walked away from his home in the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane around 3:30 p.m. He is known to walk the woods and trails behind his home his family says.

Officials say Roby has the mental functioning of a small child. He is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds with a thin build. He has thin brown hair around the sides of he head.

He was last seen wearing a lime green t-shirt, khaki shorts, tennis shoes and eye glasses. He has a speech impediment and normally wears hearing aids however was not wearing them when he left home due to an ear infection, officials say.

Gaston County Police, EMS and Fire Services are searching for Roby in the area of Dallas Spencer Mountain Road and Laurel Hill Lane.

Residents in the area are asked to be on the lookout for Roby and contact police if you know of his whereabouts.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.