Gaston Co. officials searching for man last seen leaving his home Friday

A construction worker from Salisbury is being held under a bond of $1 million after being charged in several offense in three counties.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. A woman was struck be a vehicle in the 5300 block of Camp Stewart Road around 3 a.m. Officials say she was pronounced dead on the scene.More >>
Officials in Gaston County are searching for a man who was last known to be in the area of his home Friday afternoon. According to officials, Russell Richard Roby, 55, walked away from his home in the 100 block of Laurel Hill Lane around 3:30 p.m.More >>
New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner's quarterback disciples are many, and many are storied, too. But his big-picture philosophy is that a great offense isn't just about a great arm. It's about what Turner will demand from Carolina's receivers, too.More >>
As it can be a difficult topic for survivors to talk about, one woman sat down with WBTV and told her storyMore >>
