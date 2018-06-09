Woman fatally struck by vehicle in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in east Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

A woman was struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Camp Stewart Road around 3 a.m. 

Officials say she was pronounced dead on the scene. Her identity has not been released.

Officials have not said what may have caused the crash.

