Woman fatally struck by car in east Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in east Charlotte early Sunday morning.

A woman was struck by a vehicle in the 5300 block of Camp Stewart Road at 2:36 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian, later identified as Agnes Amponsah, unresponsive in the road and a 2012 Hyundai Sonata with damage to the grill, hood and windshield.

Amponsah was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Officials say an investigation revealed Amponsah, her brother and a friend Hilda Amoah were reportedly using illegal drugs at a nearby home. Hilda left the residence in her vehicle and called a short time later stating she was lost in the neighborhood.

Amponsah and her brother left on foot searching for Hilda and located her "exhibiting irrational impaired behavior", according to police. Amponsah and her brother pursued Hilda as she ran away from them.

Amponsah ran directly into the path of the Hyundai on Camp Stewart Road where she was struck and thrown to the pavement, officials say.

The driver of the car immediately stopped and attempted to render aid.

Hilda ran to the Hyundai and forcibly entered the backseat. She grabbed the driver of the car around his neck from behind and instructed him to drive away. Police say the Hyundai fled the scene towards Harrisburg Road while Amponsah's brother remained with her and called 911.

The driver of the car refused to drive any further and returned to the scene of the crash. According to police, Hilda ran out of the car into a wooded area.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department located Hilda on Harrisburg Road near the intersection of Cambridge Commons Drive. Officials say she assaulted an officer and was subsequently subdued with a taser and taken into custody.

Excessive speed and alcohol are not contributing factors for the driver of the car. The driver and passenger were not injured during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.