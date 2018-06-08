Knights drop series opener at home against Lehigh Valley Friday

The Charlotte Knights dropped game one of their three game weekend series Friday at BB&T Ballpark to Lehigh Valley 2-1.

Michael Kopech was great on the mound for the home team striking out 10 batters over six innings but took the loss giving up two runs on five hits.

Eddie Alvarez led the Knights offensively going three for three with two doubles but other than that the Knights bats were quiet.

The Knights had an attendance of 10,270 fans for their 10th sellout crowd of the 2018 season.

Same teams tomorrow at BB&T Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for 7:04 p.m.

