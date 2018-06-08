Police: Man exposed himself to three students outside Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Police: Man exposed himself to three students outside Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Police say a man exposed himself to three students outside of a north Charlotte School. 

According to a police report, the incident happened Thursday morning at Druid Hills Academy on Lucena Street.

Police say three 10-year-old girls said the man exposed himself near the entrance of the school. 

No suspect description was given and no further information was released.

