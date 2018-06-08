Person rushed to hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte

One person was seriously injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near a shopping center on the 900 block of Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed on person was rushed to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and current condition have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

No further details have been made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

